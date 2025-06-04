Intruder found at Mar-a-Lago said he wanted to ‘marry’ Trump’s granddaughter Kai and ‘spread gospel’, police say
Anthony Thomas Reyes was also reportedly arrested and accused of trespassing at club on New Year’s Eve
A Texas man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly scaling a wall around Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, telling police he wanted to marry Trump’s 18-year-old granddaughter Kai and “spread the gospel.”
The Palm Beach Police Department was notified about the alleged trespassing just after midnight on Tuesday and arrived at Mar-a-Lago soon after to find Anthony Thomas Reyes, 23, in Secret Service custody.
After being read his rights, Reyes “openly admitted to climbing over the wall that surrounds Mar-a-Lago in order to gain entry so that he may ‘spread the Gospel to [the president] and marry Kai,” according to a police affidavit viewed by The Independent.
No Secret Service protectees like the president were present at the club at the time of the alleged break-in, the Secret Service told NBC News.
Reyes has been charged with misdemeanor trespassing and has pleaded not guilty.
He was booked into Palm Beach jail at 4:10am, according to public records, and his bond is set at $50,000.
A Palm Beach judge ordered Reyes not to have contact with with President Trump, Kai Trump, or any of their family members.
Reyes previously attempted to trespass at Mar-a-Lago over New Year’s Eve, according to court documents.
Reyes was born in Irving, Texas, and worked as a cashier, per the documents.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
