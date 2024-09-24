Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Federal prosecutors charged Ryan Wesley Routh on Tuesday with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, CNN reports.

Routh, 58, allegedly camped outside the former president’s West Palm Beach golf course with a high-powered AK-47-style assault rifle, waiting for Trump to pass by on September 15.

Prosecutors say the Hawaii resident “stalked” Trump for over a month ahead of the attempted assassination, with cell phone data placing him near the golf course and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over the course of August and September.

On September 15, Secret Service agents spotted a gun barrel poking through a fence at a spot a few hundred yards away from Trump and fired their guns, prompting Routh to allegedly flee.

He was later arrested by Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies on I-95.

Routh was previously charged with two weapons-related offenses tied to the golf course incident.

The 58-year-old allegedly wrote a note several months prior detailing his plot against Trump, including a $150,000 reward to “whomever can complete the job.”

“Dear World, this was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you,” the note, shared in court as part of a detention proffer, reads.

Routh has a history of previous charges, including a felony count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction after barricading himself inside a building in 2002 with a fully automatic machine gun.

In 2010, he was convicted of possession of stolen goods.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.