Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns after Trump assassination attempt

US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned from her post after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Cheatle, who stepped down one day after she testified to a congressional committee about the lapses in law enforcement coverage during Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, has faced widespread calls for her resignation in the aftermath of the attack.

A joint letter from both Democratic and Republican leaders on the House Oversight Committee called for her to step down after Monday’s hearing, where lawmakers were repeatedly frustrated by her inability to provide detailed answers about the Secret Service’s actions that day, with one Republican lawmaker telling her she is “full of s***.”

In her testimony, Cheatle said the shooting was “the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades.”

She told the panel that she takes “full responsibility for any security lapse” and pledged to “move heaven and earth to ensure that an incident like July 13th does not happen again.”

“There are multiple ongoing investigations into this incident, hundreds of people to interview, and thousands of documents to review,” she said. “I do not want to inadvertently provide you today with inaccurate information … I may not be able to speak specifically to certain items that have circulated over the past nine days.”

A letter from Republican committee chair James Comer and ranking Democratic member Jamie Raskin blasted Cheatle for her failure “to provide answers to basic questions” and inability to “reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures.”

“In the middle of a presidential election, the Committee and the American people demand serious institutional accountability and transparency that you are not providing,” the letter said. “We call on you to resign as Director as a first step to allowing new leadership to swiftly address this crisis and rebuild the trust of a truly concerned Congress and the American people. “

This is a developing story