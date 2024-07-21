Trump says Biden has been ‘worst president’ in US history as Vance calls for full resignation - live
Trump campaign lashed out at president and downplayed Kamala Harris’s chances of success after Biden announced he was pulling out of 2024 race
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Donald Trump slammed Joe Biden on Sunday, after the Democrat announced he will drop out of the 2024 campaign.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued Biden “was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve.”
“We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly,” Trump added.
JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, has called on Biden to resign from the White House, too.
Trump has enjoyed a projected rise in support after the recent assassination attempt against him, according to a new poll, which shows his favorability rating climbing to about 40 percent.
The news comes after Trump appeared on Saturday alongside JD Vance for a campaign rally, the pair’s first joint appearance since the Ohio senator was unveiled as Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
With Biden gone, will Secret Service chief be next Washington resignation after Trump shooting?
Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race may now be the top news story in the country, but the Democrat’s decision to bow out of the presidential race may not be the only resignation in our near future.
Kimberly Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, is facing heavy scrunity after a would-be assassin was able to fire multiple shots at Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania last week.
She’s set to testify before Congress on Monday, where she’ll likely face a barrage of questions over the numerous security lapses at the event, including reports that police and Secret Service agents saw gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks position on a rooftop minutes before he opened fire.
“The buck stops with me,” Cheatle told ABC News earlier this week, saying she has no plans to resign.
After Biden drops out, Trump donations to Kamala Harris resurface
With a potential Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris presidential race on the horizon, a now-ironic chapter of their shared history is resurfacing.
In 2013 and 2014, Trump actually donated $6,000 to Harris’s reelection campaign when she was attorney general of California.
Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, also gave $2,000 during the campaign, according to records obtained by The Washington Post.
At the time, observers speculated that the donations may have been to curry favor as Trump University was facing a class-action lawsuit in California.
Harris’s didn’t prosecute the case while she was in office, though she has insisted she didn’t seek the donations and they had no effect on her decisions as AG.
Even with Joe Biden gone, the 2024 race is still defined by age
With Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race, that makes Donald Trump the oldest presidential nominee in US history, as Sarah Longwell of The Bulwark notes.
Last year, we had this look at the impact of age on Washington’s political dynamics.
The danger of America’s ageing politicians
As the occupants of the White House and Congress grow older, how will generational conflicts define the future of American politics? Josh Marcus reports
Is Trump’s age a weakness against a potential Harris campaign?
With Donald Trump now potentially facing Kamala Harris in November, some speculate his age, 78, may be a handicap as he will likely face a younger Democratic opponent.
As Dave Wasserman from the Cook Political Report, notes, Republicans haven’t fared well in recent presidential elections against younger Dems.
JD Vance calls on Biden to resign
JD Vance wants Biden to go beyond just dropping out of the 2024 presidential election.
The Republican VP nominee said on Sunday if the Democratic president was out of the campaign, he should resign from the White House as well.
“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President?” Vance wrote on X. “Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief. There is no middle ground.”
Trump backer Elon Musks mocks Biden for dropping out of 2024 race
In recent days, Elon Musk has emerged as one of the most influential voices throwing support behind the Trump 2024 campaign.
Following the announcement that Biden was withdrawing from the presidential election, Musk reacted with amusement, posting a crying laughing emoji in response to a satirical news article that Jill Biden was dropping out of the presidential race.
Musk later elaborated with a more sincere appraisal of the race, claiming in a post on X, “My smartest friends, including those living in the San Francisco Bay Area who have been lifelong Dems, are excited about Trump/Vance.”
“I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit,” Musk wrote. “That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party.”
How has Kamala Harris polled against Donald Trump? The results are mixed
Recent polls have offered mixed predictions about a hypothetical match-up between Harris and Trump.
A YouGov poll in mid-July found her trailing Trump by five points, a larger gap than Biden, in a hypothetical mash-up, while an Ispsos poll showed her tied with the Republican.
Donald Trump Jr claims Harris ‘more liberal and less competent’ than Biden
The second chapter of the 2024 campaign has officially begun.
With Biden announcing he’ll pull out of the race, the Trump campaign immediately leapt into attack mode on his likely replacement, Vice-President Kamala Harris.
“Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden,” Donald Trump Jr wrote on X on Sunday. “The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!”
Read Donald Trump’s full statement on Joe Biden’s 2024 decision
Donald Trump has no love lost for his now-former 2024 opponent, Joe Biden, who announced on Sunday he’s withdrawing from the presidential race.
Trump unloaded on the Democrat in a post on Truth Social.
Here are the former president’s full remarks:
Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Trump claims Harris will be easier to beat than Biden
After Joe Biden announced on Sunday he will bow out of the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump claimed the Democrat will go “down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country” in an interview with CNN.
The Democrats have not yet named a replacement at the top of the ticket, but Trump told CNN he believes that Vice-President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden.
Follow our breaking news coverage for more.
Trump reacts to Biden 2024 exit, calling him ‘worst president’
Biden announced withdrawal from 2024 race in post on X on Sunday
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments