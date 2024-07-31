Karine Jean-Pierre slams Trump for ‘repulsive’ Kamala Harris ‘Black woman’ comment

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that vice president Kamala Harris only recently ‘became a Black woman’.

Trump made his comments at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday (July 31).

After a journalist relayed what Trump had said, Jean-Pierre said: “As a person of color, a Black woman, what you just read out to me is repulsive, it’s insulting, and, you know, no one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify. That is no one’s right. It is someone’s own decision.”