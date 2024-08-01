✕ Close Kamala Harris calls out Donald Trump for televised debate

Kamala Harris has rebuked Donald Trump’s comments about her race, claiming that he put on the “same old show” and says that “America deserves better”.

Trump had appeared at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Chicago, where he wildly, and falsely, claimed that the vice president only recently “became a Black woman.” Harris’s father is from Jamaicaand her mother is Indian.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black,” the former president said at Wednesday’s event.

Harris appeared to shrug off the remarks, telling crowds at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday evening, that: “The American people deserve better.” She doubled down on her response and called for an end to “Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect,” she wrote on X.

Senior Democrats, pundits and members of the public have reacted with shock to the remarks, which many have dubbed “Birtherism 2.0” – a reference to Trump’s previous attempts to spread false conspiracy theories about Barack Obama being born in Africa.