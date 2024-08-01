Trump v Harris live: VP says ‘America deserves better’ after ex-president questioned her racial heritage
Vice president Kamala Harris will make first appearance with running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia
Louise Thomas
Editor
Kamala Harris has rebuked Donald Trump’s comments about her race, claiming that he put on the “same old show” and says that “America deserves better”.
Trump had appeared at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Chicago, where he wildly, and falsely, claimed that the vice president only recently “became a Black woman.” Harris’s father is from Jamaicaand her mother is Indian.
“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black,” the former president said at Wednesday’s event.
Harris appeared to shrug off the remarks, telling crowds at a Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority gathering in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday evening, that: “The American people deserve better.” She doubled down on her response and called for an end to “Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect,” she wrote on X.
Senior Democrats, pundits and members of the public have reacted with shock to the remarks, which many have dubbed “Birtherism 2.0” – a reference to Trump’s previous attempts to spread false conspiracy theories about Barack Obama being born in Africa.
Where Kamala Harris’s ‘White-Boy Summer’ goes from here
Eric Garcia writes:
It’s kind of hard to ignore the fact that white guys who support Vice President Kamala Harris are having a moment.
During Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Parker Short, the president of the Georgia Young Democrats, went viral for dancing along to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not like Us”. And the current VP is virtually guaranteed to pick a white male Democrat as her running mate, whether it be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly or Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Then there was the surprisingly wholesome White Dudes for Harris Zoom call that raised $4 million thanks to cameos from Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill, Pete Buttigieg and “The Dude” himself, Jeff Bridges, — before Elon Musk’s X/Twitter briefly shut down the account for the call. And of course, Harris has benefited from the fact that the White Boy in Chief, Joe Biden, chose to not seek re-election and endorsed her.
But all the jokes about Harris’s White Boy Summer, as The Atlantic called it, underpin a more serious predicament: to win the White House, Harris will genuinely need to shore up a lot more support among white men.
Read on...
Where Kamala Harris’s ‘White-Boy Summer’ goes from here
The current VP and presumptive presidential nominee is developing a strategy for how to win over that large, important section of the electorate: white, working-class men
JD Vance brands Trump’s comments about Harris’ race ‘hysterical’
JD Vance has called the reactions to Donald Trump’s explosive remarks about Kamala Harris’ race as “hysterical”.
The Ohio senator, who has three biracial children with his wife Usha who is of Indian heritage, said that the media is “overreacting” after the former president claimed that Harris only recently “became a Black person” on Wednesday evening.
“I frankly just think it’s hysterical how much the media is overreacting to it,” Vance said en route to a campaign rally in Arizona.
Vance praised Trump’s “courage to take on tough questions” on X after the former president made the remarks at National Association of Black Journalists.
“So I don’t know - Is she Indian? Or is she black?,” Trump said at Wednesday’s event.
Trump draws strange comparison between Harris and Iron Lady: ‘She’s the new Margaret Thatcher’
Donald Trump claimed that Kamala Harris is attempting to be portrayed as the “new Margaret Thatcher” during an evening filled with exaggerated criticisms against the vice president.
The former president made the remarks about the vice president – who is vying to be the US’ first female president – during a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
Trump criticized press coverage of Harris, claiming “all of the sudden she’s the new Margaret Thatcher,” the conservative politician who became the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990 – earning the sobriquet the “Iron Lady”.
He said that the “transformation” was like a trick from the magician “Houdini”.
Trump’s comments came just hours after he attacked Harris’ heritage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, wildly claiming that she only recently “became a Black person”.
“So I don’t know - Is she Indian? Or is she black?,” he said.
Watch: Civil rights activist says Trump ‘used’ Black journalists as backboard to score with Maga crowd
Veepstakes: Insiders torn about ‘nepo baby’ Andy Beshear
Andrew Feinberg writes:
There’s a tradition of people with famous names getting into national politics by way of what John Adams called “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived,” also known as the vice presidency of the United States.
Both George HW Bush and Al Gore each served in the second-highest office in America after coming into politics as the son of a famous father, using their family reputation as a stepping-stone.
So if Kamala Harris chooses Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to be her running-mate — and if she defeats Donald Trump to become the 47th President of the United States — Beshear would find himself in good company.
Continue reading...
Andy Beshear is the ‘nepo baby’ who could become Kamala Harris’s VP
‘He’s a figurehead who hugs people when the weather gets bad. That’s effectively what he does’
Kamala Harris responds to Donald Trump’s racial attack: ‘The same old show’
Over 100 Silicon Valley tycoons back Harris’ bid for president
More than 100 venture capitalists pledged to support Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democrats’ answer to the steady stream of Silicon Valley bigwigs who have vowed to back Donald Trump.
“VCs for Kamala” includes LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban and billionaire Chris Sacca.
“We the undersigned are Venture Capital investors, founders and tech leaders who pledge to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election,” a statement on the website says.
First the dudes, now the tech bros. Kelly Rissman has the story.
More than 100 Silicon Valley tycoons back Kamala Harris’ bid for president
‘They don’t speak for me,’ one venture capitalist said, referring to the groundwell of Silicon Valley support for Trump
From temple donations to family visits, how Kamala Harris is still pride of her Indian ancestral village
Some 8,000 miles from Washington DC, this village in southern Tamil Nadu is an unlikely pocket of fervent support for the presumptive 2024 Democratic candidate. Vishwam Sankaran meets locals who are hoping to see one of their own named the next US president.
Report:
How Kamala Harris is still the pride of her Indian ancestral village
Some 8,000 miles from Washington DC, this village in southern Tamil Nadu is an unlikely pocket of fervent support for the presumptive 2024 Democratic candidate. Vishwam Sankaran meets locals who are hoping to see one of their own named the next US president
Veepstakes: Why Josh Shapiro might be Kamala Harris’s running mate pick
Kamala Harris is days — if not mere hours — from publicly announcing her selection of a running mate for the remainder of the 2024 cycle. A Yinzer may be at the top of her list.
Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro emerged early on as a strong contender in the running to serve as the vice president’s own future VP, with Harris now at the top of the Democratic ticket and Joe Biden stepping aside. A swing-state governor enjoying a wave of popularity through his first term, Shapiro checks several boxes for the Harris campaign.
His ability to drive out votes for Harris, particularly in western Pennsylvania is possibly Shapiro’s most important selling point.
John Bowden reports.
Why Josh Shapiro might end up as Kamala Harris’s running mate
First-term Pennsylvania governor is one of Democrats’ most popular leaders, even despite criticisms from some
Harris slashes Trump's poll lead in half
Vice president Kamala Harris has halved former president Donald Trump’s 2024 lead in a newly relaunched national polling average, reported The Hill.
Cook Political Report’s newest average shows the Republican presidential nominee leading against Ms Harris by 1.3 points.
Trump was shown on 47.5 per cent, while the Democratic presidential hopeful is on 46.2 per cent. That represents a significant jump from President Joe Biden’s 44.7 per cent in a 21 July polling average.
