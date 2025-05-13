This Morning’s new presenter branded ‘creepy’ by viewers

This Morning has introduced a new presenter viewers have branded “creepy” on social media — a woman named “Julia” generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

When asked why AI scares people, “Julia” told hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard: “ Portrayals in media often emphasise dystopian scenarios leading to fears about a loss of control.”

The presenter glitched several times during the segment.

Viewers on social media were unsure about Julia, with one describing her as “creepy.”

“Now this is why I don't trust AI,” they added.