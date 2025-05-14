Trump’s Qatar visit off to flying start with military jet escort

President Donald Trump's trip to Qatar got off to a flying start when eight fighter jets turned up to escort Air Force One into Doha on Wednesday, May 14.

White House official, Margo Martin, posted videos of the escorts online, writing: “Qatari F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!”

Martin’s footage captured one of the Qatari co-pilots pulling out their phone to take a snap of Air Force One while still airborne.

Mr Trump has faced accusations of bribery and corruption from the Democrats after saying he plans to accept a $400m jet from the Qatari royal family as a gift, to be used as the new Air Force One.