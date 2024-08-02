Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris has officially received a majority of Democratic delegates to clinch the party’s presidential nomination, making history as the first Black woman and Asian American to lead a major political party.

The vice president reached the requisite 2,350 delegate votes on Friday afternoon during a virtual roll call vote ahead of this month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, according to DNC chair Jaime Harrison.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States and I will tell you, the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible,” Harris said on the call.

Harris moved quickly to secure key endorsements and delegate pledges within days of President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential campaign, which rocketed Harris to the top of the ticket. Biden, former Democratic presidents, party officials, lawmakers and scores of Democratic voters embraced her candidacy while she earned record-breaking donations to campaigns supporting her run.

She will formally accept the nomination at the party’s convention beginning on August 19, officially kicking off a campaign against Republican rival Donald Trump.

The Democratic National Committee began a virtual roll call vote for delegates on Thursday, with a deadline to return ballots by Monday evening. She had secured more than enough delegate pleges before voting started.

She is expected to announce her running mate next week, kicking off a series of campaign stops in battleground states.

Trump’s campaign came out swinging against his Democratic rival with attempts to blame her for Biden’s actions in office while reviving racist claims that target her ethnicity, turbocharging racist and misogynistic attacks against her.