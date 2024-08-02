Harris campaign rakes in double the amount of Trump’s fundraising haul in July

Support truly

Kamala Harris’ campaign has raked in $310m in fundraising cash in the month of July – more than double the $137m raised by Donald Trump.

The last month was undoubtedly the most dynamic of the presidential election so far, and fundraising numbers were expected to be high.

There was the debate between Trump and President Joe Biden in late-June, the assassination attempt on Trump in early July, and the Republican National Convention and JD Vance being tapped as Trump’s number two days later.

Then, finally came Biden’s dramatic exit from the 2024 race and Harris’ ascension to become the new presumptive Democratic party nominee.

Harris only entered the race on July 21, with just 10 days left in the month.

But in the following week, her campaign raised more than $200m and $81m in just 24 hours, according to figures released by Team Harris on Friday.

Her haul in that one week exceeds the Trump campaign’s donations for the whole month, and grassroots donations alone exceeded Trump’s total in just four days.

Grassroots support, meaning smaller donations from many individuals, made up the vast majority of the Team Harris donations in July, with 94 per cent of all donations in July coming in at under $200. The campaign broke records as the best grassroots fundraising month in presidential history.

By contrast, Trump has brought in large donations from affluent figures such as Elon Musk, who pledged to donate $45m each month to a pro-Trump PAC following the shooting.

In total, Team Harris collected donations from over three million donors, two thirds of which came from first-time donors (over two million individuals).

As well as mobilising less engaged Americans for the first time, her campaign also appears to have mobilised specific groups – receiving 10 times more from Gen Z donors and eight times more from millennials in July than was brought in in June.

In total, the Harris campaign now has $377m cash in hand, $50m more than Trump’s $327m.

Harris’ campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement that the money will go towards campaign efforts from door knocking to opening new offices.

“This is a history-making haul for a candidate who will make history this November. The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” she said.

The Harris presidential campaign says it currently has 260 campaign offices and 1,400 staff in the swing states alone.

Over 170,000 new volunteers signed up to assist the campaign since Harris became the presumptive candidate, including 14,500 in Florida – the most in any state.