President Joe Biden has announced that he will bow out from his efforts to secure a second term in the White House following weeks of pressure from Democratic Party insiders and plummeting poll numbers.

The announcement came less than a month after the president’s disastrous debate performance in Atlanta, which led to some Democrats to call for his exit. It also dovetails the conclusion of the Republican National Convention, when the Republican Party made a strong show of unity behind former president Donald Trump after the former president was shot at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden made the announcement in a letter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” he said. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

