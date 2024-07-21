Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris after dropping out of 2024 presidential race: Live updates
President Biden says Kamala Harris has his ‘full support and endorsement’
President Joe Biden has announced he will ‘stand down’ from the 2024 election.
“While it has been my intention seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement shared on X.
Biden went on to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote in a follow-up statement. “Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”
The president is currently self-isolating at his beach house in Delaware after contracting COVID-19.
His Sunday afternoon announcement comes after 37 Democratic and Independent lawmakers publicly called for the president to pass the torch to a different candidate. Several influential Democrats, including Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, reportedly also called on Biden to drop out in private.
The calls from within his own party for Biden to drop out followed his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris ran a call with 300 major donors on Friday night that left many “frustrated” and feeling the meeting was “mismanaged,” NBC News reports.
Trump super PAC begins airing anti-Harris ads
MAGA Inc., a Super PAC supporting Donald Trump, said they will begin airing an attack ad against Kamala Harris “ASAP” in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.
Watch the ad here:
How does replacing Biden actually work now that he’s dropped out of race?
Following weeks of pressure and speculation, Joe Biden announced in a letter on Sunday, July 21, that he would drop out of the race for the White House and was backing his vice president, Kamala Harris, to take his place.
Following a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27, when he appeared confused and frail, made several gaffes, and lost his train of thought, more than 30 Democratic lawmakers publicly called for him to end his candidacy in favor of a younger candidate. Senior voices behind the scenes – like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer – were said to be encouraging him to step aside.
Insiders had previously told The Independent that they believed there was “no question” Vice President Kamala Harris would receive the baton if and when Biden chose not to run in November.
The party’s nominee – who we now know will not be Joe Biden – will be officially chosen at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago between 19 and 22 August
Senator Bernie Sanders, who did not call for Biden to drop out, praises the president
Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent representing Vermont, commented on Biden dropping out of the race.
“Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity,” Sanders wrote on X.
“As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” he continued. “Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done.”
Nancy Pelosi, after reportedly telling Biden he can’t win, praises the president’s leadership
Representative Nancy Pelosi, after reportedly telling President Joe Biden he can’t win in November, praised his leadership after dropping out of the 2024 race.
“President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first,” Pelosi said. “His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.”
Earlier this week, CNN reported that the senior Democrat told the president over the phone that polling indicates he could not beat Donald Trump come November. Pelosi was reportedly a major player in the campaign to pressure Biden to bow out of the race.
“With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment,” Pelosi continued. “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”
DNC Chair says org will announce plan to find new nominee
Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the public will soon hear from leadership on the plan to name a new presidential candidate.
“The American people owe President Biden an enormous debt of gratitude for the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years – and we will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years,” Harrison wrote.
“The work that we must do now, while unprecedented, is clear. In the coming days, the Party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward as a united Democratic Party with a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in November,” he continued. “This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the Party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.”
“Democrats are prepared and united in our resolve to win in November. As we move forward to formally select our Party’s nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same – lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people.”
“In short order, the American people will hear from the Democratic Party on next steps and the path forward for the nomination process.”
JD Vance says Biden should resign after dropping out of race
Senator JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, said just hours ago that Joe Biden should resign from the presidency if he drops out of the 2024 race.
“If Joe Biden ends his reelection campaign, how can he justify remaining President? Not running for reelection would be a clear admission that President Trump was right all along about Biden not being mentally fit enough to serve as Commander-in-Chief,” Vance said on X ahead of Biden’s announcement this afternoon.
Other GOP lawmakers, including Senator Josh Hawley and Senator Marsha Blackburn, made similar calls for Biden to resign today.
The bogus right-wing legal battle to keep Joe Biden on the ballot
Republicans might try to throw a wrench in the gears, but there is nothing that is legally stopping states from switching out the nominee, who hasn’t even been named yet officially.
Inside the bogus right-wing plot to keep Biden on the ballot:
The Heritage Foundation could make things ‘difficult’ for Democrats, but election law experts say the group’s threat of litigation is more about challenging the legitimacy of Trump’s rival, Alex Woodward reports
Biden shares donation link to Kamala Harris’ campaign
President Joe Biden encouraged Democrats to donate to Vice President Kamala Harris after endorsing her as the next presidential nominee.
The donation site reads, “Donate to Elect Kamala Harris.”
Kamala Harris, unburdened by what has been, now free to run for president
Kamala Harris, unburdened by what has been, can finally see what can be.
“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” wrote President Joe Biden on X, shortly after announcing he would not run for reelection. “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”
With the departure of Biden, Harris is now the party’s presumptive nominee (although others may throw their hats in the ring) and this year’s presidential election has been turned upside down.
Biden’s brother gives insight into president’s decision
Frank Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest brother, gave ABC News insight into the president’s announcement.
The president’s brother said the decision “boils down” to his “overall health and vitality.” Frank Biden also said the president was concerned about “beating this genuine threat to our nation in the form of Donald Trump.”
