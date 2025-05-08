A descendant of Sir Winston Churchill will play a key role in a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

Alexander Churchill, the wartime leader’s 10-year-old great-great-grandson, will light a candle of peace at the Westminster Abbey service on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the event, young Churchill stressed the importance of remembering the sacrifices of WWII veterans.

He said it is "very important" for his generation to thank those who fought for freedom and to "never forget" their contributions.

The service, to be attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, will also feature young members of the congregation distributing white roses to veterans.

