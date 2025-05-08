Jill Biden responds to accusations she limited Joe Biden’s interactions in ‘cocoon’

Dr Jill Biden has responded to accusations that she surrounded Joe Biden in a "cocoon," limiting his interactions with the media.

The couple appeared on Thursday’s (8 May) episode of The View in their first joint interview since leaving the White House.

They answered questions, addressing the downfall of his 2024 presidential campaign and concerns about his alleged cognitive decline.

"I mean, you saw him in the Oval Office, you saw him making speeches. He wasn’t hiding somewhere, I didn’t have him sequestered in some place. I mean that’s ridiculous," Dr Biden said.

The former president joked that he wished the former first lady had created a "cocoon" around him.