A common sugar substitute used in sugar-free energy drinks, protein bars and snack foods could contribute to a higher risk of vascular health issues, including stroke, according to a new study.

Erythritol, an artificial low-calorie sweetener, is often marketed as “healthy,” but researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Integrative Vascular Biology Laboratory found that just one serving of the compound in one beverage could be harmful for brain and blood vessel health.

“While erythritol is widely used in sugar-free products marketed as healthier alternatives, more research is needed to fully understand its impact on vascular health,” said Auburn Berry, lead author of the study. “In general, people should be conscious of the amount of erythritol they are consuming on a daily basis.”

The study’s abstract was presented at the American Physiology Summit in Baltimore at the end of April and is expected to be published in the Journal of Applied Physiology soon.

open image in gallery Erythritol, an artificial low-calorie sweetener, is often marketed as ‘healthy’ but a new study found that it could contribute to a higher risk of vascular health issues, including stroke. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Researchers wanted to investigate how the sugar substitute impacts oxidative stress – an imbalance of unstable molecules that can damage cells – and nitric oxide production in brain blood vessel cells.

They exposed human cells to erythritol solution, amounting to approximately the same quantity found in an energy drink, and left this in the solution for three hours.

Researchers said that this exposure caused significantly higher levels of oxidative stress than untreated cells.

Berry explained to Medical News Today that the sweetener “disrupts the production of nitric oxide,” which is vital for the blood vessels to dilate and ensures proper blood flow.

open image in gallery Researchers wanted to investigate how the sugar substitute impacts oxidative stress – an imbalance of unstable molecules that can damage cells – and nitric oxide production in brain blood vessel cells. They exposed human cells to erythritol solution, amounting to approximately the same quantity found in an energy drink and left this in the solution for three hours. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Scientist and professor Thomas M. Holland, who was not involved in this study, of the Rush University Medical Center Institute for Health and Aging, also told the outlet that erythritol can lead to increased rates of cognitive decline.

“Erythritol triggers a surge in harmful molecules called reactive oxygen species which cause cellular damage,” he explained. “Of particular concern is when these reactive oxygen species cause damage to neural tissue, which can lead to increased rates of cognitive decline.”

He added: “Similarly, [reactive oxygen species] can cause damage in various organ systems leading to a slew of disease processes. The body tries to defend against this by increasing its internal antioxidant defenses, but the elevated stress remains.”

Holland also said that the findings “challenge” the perception that erythritol is “a harmless sugar substitute” and “underscore the need for moderation, particularly in those with risk factors for vascular disease.”