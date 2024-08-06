✕ Close Who is Kamala Harris’ new running mate, Tim Walz?

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Kamala Harris appeared on Tuesday for the first time alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, after announcing earlier today he will join her as running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket.

“I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future,” Harris said of Walz when she took the stage. “A leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward. A fighter for the middle class. A patriot, who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America.”

Walz is expected to praise Harris’s record as a prosecutor, describing Harris as someone who “took on predators and fraudsters” and “fought on the side of the American people,” according to an advance copy of his remarks.

The popular Minnesota governor is also expected to talk about his small town bona fides, growing up on a family farm, then serving as a teacher and member of the National Guard.

“Minnesota’s strength comes from our values - our commitment to working together, to seeing past our differences, to lending a helping hand,” the speech reads.

Walz beat out a crowded field of rivals to be the Democratic pick for VP, including Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, who appeared at Tuesday’s rally.