Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Republicans rallied around former presidentDonald Trump after Secret Service agents escorted him off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots.

The former president was delivering a rally in Pennsylvania when sounds of popping caused Trump and attendees to duck. Afterward, US Secret Service agents escorted the former president, who raised his fist after he was apparently bleeding.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Trump ally, put out a statement sending support for the former president.

“Praying for President Trump,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who survived a shooting from supporter of Senator Bernie Sanders during a practice for the congressional baseball game, also put out a statement of support.

“Praying for President Donald Trump,” Scalise said. “There is never any place for political violence.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene simply posted an image of the president bleeding and pumping his fist.

Representative Matt Gaetz, one of the president’s biggest supporters, put out a defiant statement.

“America is praying for President Trump,” he said. “We will overcome and DEFEAT EVIL! NEVER SURRENDER!”

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas condemned the shooting as well.

“This is horrific & wrong & evil,” he said. “Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured. Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee put out a similar statement.

“Join me in praying for President Trump and the law enforcement personnel who are tending to him and citizens at the scene,” she said.

The incident came just days before Trump and other members of the GOP were set to descend on Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, where Trump will formally accept the presidential nomination.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a somber tone.

“Tonight, all Americans are grateful that President Trump appears to be fine after a despicable attack on a peaceful rally,” he said. “Violence has no place in our politics. We appreciate the swift work of the Secret Service and other law enforcement.”