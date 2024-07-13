Support truly

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania which left the former president injured.

According to a White House official, the president has received an updated briefing on the incident from Kimberly Cheatle, director of the US Secret Service, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and his Homeland Security Adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall.

Biden is at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Saturday and was briefed shortly after leaving Mass at St. Edmond’s Roman Catholic Church.

Separately, an official with the Office of the Vice President said Harris received what they described as an “initial briefing” at her official residence in Washington, shortly after she returned from a campaign stop in Philadelphia.

Steven Cheung, communications director for Trump’s presidential campaign, said in a statement that Trump is “fine” and being “checked out a local medical facility” after he was tackled, then hustled off stage at the rally by members of his Secret Service detail after gunshots rang out while he was speaking.

Cheung added that Trump “thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act.”

