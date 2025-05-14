Huge volcano eruption caught on camera as ash rains down on villages

This video shows the moment a volcano in the Philippines erupted on Tuesday, spewing a 4.5-kilometre (2.8-mile) ash plume and debris into the sky.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a moderately explosive eruption occurred at the summit crater of Kanlaon Volcano before dawn, lasting five minutes based on seismic and infrasound data.

Ash fell in at least nine villages to the south west of the volcano on Negros island, but no injuries or damage was reported.

A level three alert - on a scale of five - that was put in place during Kanlaon's eruption in December remained unchanged. The alert means the volcano is in a state of magmatic unrest.