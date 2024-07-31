Trump heads to Pennsylvania rally for first visit to the state since assassination attempt: Live updates
Trump rally in Harrisburg sees his return to state for first time since assassination attempt against him
Donald Trump is soon to appear at his first rally in Pennsylvania since the attempt on his life on July 13. The former president will speak in Harrisburg shortly after 6pm.
It’s already been a wild day for the Trump campaign. Earlier Trump appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago today and shocked many in attendance by accusing his host of being “rude”, and questioning Kamala Harris’s racial identity, while doubling down on conspiracy theories and even the phrase “Black jobs”.
People could be heard gasping at times, jeering at others, and laughing at some of the former president’s answers. Trump even diminished the role of the vice president when asked if JD Vance was ready on day one.
He also seemed unfamiliar with the details of the Sonya Massey case in a discussion about his calls for law enforcement immunity, and when asked whether he would pardon January 6 rioters who injured police officers said he would if they were innocent before questioning their convictions when corrected.
Even before his unhinged remarks in Chicago, both Trump and Vance were facing backlash over sexist comments made about women.
Trump attorney claims Harris doesn’t know where she comes from
After Trump’s controversial comments about Harris’s heritage earlier today, his attorney Alina Habba appeared to double down while speaking in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
“Unlike you Kamala, I know who my roots are and where I come from,” she said.
Watch live as Trump holds rally in battleground state of Pennsylvania
Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.
Watch live as Donald Trump holds a rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Wednesday 31 July.
The Republican presidential nominee is holding the rally hours after a contentious interview at the country’s largest annual gathering of Black journalists in Chicago.
During the appearance, Mr Trump questioned whether his Democratic rival Kamala Harris is “Indian” or “Black”.
“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black,” he said, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people.
Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian. She is the first Black person and Asian American person to serve as US vice president.
Since launching her White House campaign earlier this month, Harris has faced a barrage of sexist and racist attacks online, with some far-right accounts questioning her racial identity. Republican Party leaders have urged lawmakers to refrain from personal attacks and focus on her policy positions.
In pictures: Crowd gathers for Trump’s first Pennsylvania rally since assassination attempt
Vance says it’s time to ‘load the muskets’ in foreword on new Project 2025 book
JD Vance has said that it is “time to circle the wagons and load the muskets” in a foreword to a book on the controversial Project 2025.
The Ohio Senator – Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential race – also praised the leader of the project despite the former president previously denying all connection to it.
Amazon’s listing of the book, Dawn’s Early Light, describes it as outlining “a peaceful ‘Second American Revolution’ for voters looking to shift the power back into the hands of the people.
Mike Bedigan reports.
JD Vance says it’s time to ‘load the muskets’ in foreword on new Project 2025 book
Amazon’s listing of the book, Dawn’s Early Light, describes it as outlining ‘a peaceful Second American Revolution’
Report: Truth Social nears lowest audience mark since its launch
Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social has suffered some of its worst-ever audience numbers as of late, according to a media analysis.
Last month, the site had just over 2.11 million unique visitors down 38 percent compared to the same period last year.
It is the second lowest site traffic has dipped since June 2022, when Truth Social attracted 1.8 million visitors, according to Howard Polskin, of media monitoring firm TheRighting, who based his analysis on Comscore data. And it’s a world away from the site’s more than 3.2 million visitors upon launch in February of 2022.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump’s Truth Social nears lowest audience mark since its launch, report says
Decline in audience comes as former president’s social media company recently inked deal to streat TV on platform
Trump says he could ‘absolutely’ step down as president if health declined
Lost amidst the flurry of outrageous statements he made at today’s NABJ convention in Chicago was that Donald Trump said he would step down as president if his health declined.
Asked by Semafor’s Kadia Goba if he would step down as president if he felt his health was declining, Trump, 78, replied: “Oh, absolutely.”
He continued: “If I thought that I was failing in some way … I’ll go a step further, I want anybody running for president to take an aptitude test, to take a cognitive test, I think it’s a great idea. And I took two of them and I aced them.”
Trump then said anyone running for president should take such tests no matter what their age, before saying he would do another and so should Kamala Harris.
Republican Senator for North Dakota Kevin Cramer was asked about Donald Trump’s comments about Kamala Harris’s racial identity by Igor Bobic of HuffPost.
“I don't think he's doubting her blackness. What he's doing is he's making fun of the fact that she chooses it when it's convenient, and chooses another race when that's convenient.”
Senator Cramer went on to say he wants Trump to steer clear of making such comments because “nuance or satire is often confused, is often confusing.”
He adds: “It'll provide people opportunity to take words literally and apply them in a different way.”
