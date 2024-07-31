✕ Close Trump claims Kamala Harris only recently ‘became a Black woman’ in unhinged remarks

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump is soon to appear at his first rally in Pennsylvania since the attempt on his life on July 13. The former president will speak in Harrisburg shortly after 6pm.

It’s already been a wild day for the Trump campaign. Earlier Trump appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago today and shocked many in attendance by accusing his host of being “rude”, and questioning Kamala Harris’s racial identity, while doubling down on conspiracy theories and even the phrase “Black jobs”.

People could be heard gasping at times, jeering at others, and laughing at some of the former president’s answers. Trump even diminished the role of the vice president when asked if JD Vance was ready on day one.

He also seemed unfamiliar with the details of the Sonya Massey case in a discussion about his calls for law enforcement immunity, and when asked whether he would pardon January 6 rioters who injured police officers said he would if they were innocent before questioning their convictions when corrected.

Even before his unhinged remarks in Chicago, both Trump and Vance were facing backlash over sexist comments made about women.