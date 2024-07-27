Trump tells Christians they ‘won’t have to’ vote again after election as ex-president slams FBI: Live updates
Former president was speaking on Friday night at The Believers’ Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Florida
Donald Trump has told Christians that they “won’t have to” vote again after this election, saying “we’ll have it fixed so good.”
Trump was speaking on Friday night at The Believers’ Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Florida.
“You won’t have to do it anymore, four more years, you know what? It’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore,” Trump said. “You’ve got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not going to have to vote.”
He also said that he “accepted” an “apology” from the FBI after the bureau confirmed he had been shot by a bullet during an assassination attempt earlier this month.
Earlier on Friday, the FBI confirmed Trump had been clipped in the ear by a gunman’s bullet 13 days ago at a Pennsylvania rally.
“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the bureau said in a statement.
