Trump’s make-up covered hand sparks concern at grand ball

During his speech, Trump wished the crowd a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah before descending into a rant about his achievements
During his speech, Trump wished the crowd a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah before descending into a rant about his achievements (Getty Images)
  • President Donald Trump has sparked more concern about his health after he was seen with heavy makeup covering his hand at the White House Congressional Ball.
  • The White House has previously attributed bruising on his hands to shaking hands, but has not commented on the recent makeup incident.
  • Further speculation has been fueled by Trump's admission of an MRI scan, conversations about going to heaven, and bragging about cognitive tests.
  • He was also observed seemingly falling asleep during meetings, leading Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to nickname him “The Nodfather.”
  • Trump has strongly criticized media outlets for speculating on his health, branding The New York Times “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” for publishing an op-ed suggesting his energy had declined.
