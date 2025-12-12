Trump’s make-up covered hand sparks concern at grand ball
- President Donald Trump has sparked more concern about his health after he was seen with heavy makeup covering his hand at the White House Congressional Ball.
- The White House has previously attributed bruising on his hands to shaking hands, but has not commented on the recent makeup incident.
- Further speculation has been fueled by Trump's admission of an MRI scan, conversations about going to heaven, and bragging about cognitive tests.
- He was also observed seemingly falling asleep during meetings, leading Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom to nickname him “The Nodfather.”
- Trump has strongly criticized media outlets for speculating on his health, branding The New York Times “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” for publishing an op-ed suggesting his energy had declined.