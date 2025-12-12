Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s hand was smeared with heavy makeup as he gave a speech at the White House Congressional Ball last night, reigniting speculation about his health.

The White House has long claimed that the heavy bruising, often seen on the 79-year-old president’s hands, is caused by shaking hands.

However, Trump’s admission that he had an MRI scan, his conversations about going to heaven, and his bragging about cognitive tests have been fuelling conspiracy theories for months.

The White House has not yet confirmed why Trump’s hand was so heavily smeared with makeup as he addressed attendees at the event last night.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was spotted with a bruised hand, yet again, while speaking at the White House Congressional Ball ( AFP via Getty Images )

During his speech, though, Trump wished the crowd a “Merry Christmas” and a “Happy Hanukkah” before descending into a rant about his achievements, including what he claims is a record level of investment in the U.S.

“We have $18 trillion plus already, and I think by the end of the year it’ll be over $20 trillion. That’s more than any nation, anywhere in the world, at any time by quadruple.”

He also took a swipe at former President Joe Biden during his festive speech.

“In the previous administration, just to give you a little fact, not to be hostile, they had less than $1 trillion over four years,” he claimed.

However, on social media, much of the conversation centered on Trump’s makeup-smeared hand.

“He must have shaken everyone's hand there at least three times,” one user wrote.

“Why can’t they get the makeup to match??!!” another joked.

Previously, the president has hit out at publications that have speculated about his health. Just this week, he branded The New York Times as “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” for publishing an op-ed that suggested his energy had declined.

open image in gallery Trump’s hand was stained with a particularly light makeup shae during the event ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Melania joined him at the podium as he delivered his speech ( REUTERS/Al Drago )

“His approval ratings have declined in recent months, and so, by the looks of things, has his vigor,” Frank Bruni wrote of the 79-year-old president. “Americans are once again on a kind of presidential fitness watch, reading the tea leaves of bruises, blotches, gaffes.”

Late on Tuesday night, a furious Trump took to Truth Social and claimed that no other president has “worked as hard as me.”

Meanwhile, the president has been spotted seemingly falling asleep in meetings, with Trump infamously closing his eyes as Dr Mehmet Oz announced lower prices for weight loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid Recipients.

California Governor Gavin Newsom branded Trump as “The Nodfather,” after the gaffe, and shared an edited poster for the classic movie “The Godfather.” He has also labeled Trump as “Dozy Don.”

The White House hit back at the suggestion that Trump was sleeping, arguing that he spoke several times throughout the event.

The Independent has contacted the White House for further comment.