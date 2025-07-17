Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump comes clean after questions raised about his swollen ankles and bruised hand

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged Trump’s mysterious hand bruise and swollen legs on Thursday.

Andrew Feinberg,Isabel Keane
Thursday 17 July 2025 19:07 BST
The White House acknowledged President Donald Trump’s bizarre hand bruising and swollen legs — but denied anything was wrong with the commander in chief.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed speculation over the 79-year-old’s mysterious hand bruise during a briefing Thursday afternoon. The bruise was photographed earlier this week, appearing to be caked in makeup. Around the same time, photos of Trump’s legs appearing swollen and enlarged also emerged, sparking questions over his health.

"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the President's hands and also swelling in the President's legs. So in the effort of transparency, the President wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today,” Leavitt said.

The White House medical unit conducted an examination that included diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremities, and venous doppler ultrasounds. Medics also found no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, and laboratory testing came back within normal limits, Leavitt said.

Leavitt then addressed the bruise on the back of Trump’s hand, claiming it was a result of “frequent handshaking.”

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the President remains in excellent health,” she said.

This is a breaking news story...

