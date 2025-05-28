Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly half of Americans say President Donald Trump has not been transparent about his physical health, according to a new poll.

The White House released the results from Trump’s most recent physical last month, but it doesn’t seem to be enough to convince a significant portion of Americans that the 78-year-old is being open about his fitness.

In a The Economist/YouGov poll conducted between May 23 and May 26, 45 percent of respondents said they believe Trump, 78, has not been transparent about his physical health. Roughly 42 percent of respondents said Trump is being very transparent about his physical health or at least somewhat transparent, and 12 percent aren’t sure if he’s being open about his fitness.

On April 11, Trump went to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for an annual physical exam, and the White House released his results days later.

At his exam, Trump was 6-foot 3-inches tall and weighed 224 pounds. He had a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, and his blood pressure was 128/74 mmHg.

open image in gallery Nearly half of Americans say President Donald Trump has not been transparent about his physical health, according to a new poll ( Mike Stobe/Getty Images )

He is currently on Rosuvastatin and Ezetimibe to control his cholesterol, Aspirin for cardiac prevention, and he uses Mometasone cream as needed for a skin condition.

Dr. Sean Barbabella, a Navy captain and physician to the president, wrote in a summary of Trump’s physical exam results that he “remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.”

“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being,” Barbabella said, noting the multiple meetings and public appearances he partakes in and his hobby of playing golf.

The doctor concluded: “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

However, the report was quickly mocked online for the report where his height and weight were compared to NFL stars that look much different.

“Most of Trump’s lies are abhorrent but I’d forgotten how funny the ‘annual physical’ ones were. Yeah man, 6’3”, 224lbs. About the same stats as DK Metcalf here. Got it,” user Clue Haywood wrote on X.

“You want a good laugh? Trump's medical exam was released to the public. 6'3 and 224 lbs. The NFL is looking for players built like this. Ain't no way on God's green earth that Trump weighs 224 lbs. Lol!!!,” user Willie Ross Jr. noted.

open image in gallery The 78-year-old president recently completed his physical - and was mocked online over the results. ( AFP via Getty Images )

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump berated former President Joe Biden for his physical and mental fitness.

After the 82-year-old’s prostate cancer diagnosis was revealed earlier this month, Trump seemed to suggest that this new health development was, in fact, not new at all and rather had been covered up.

“There are things going on that the public wasn’t informed, and I think somebody is going to have to speak to his doctor,” Trump told reporters.

According to the new poll, 61 percent of respondents said they believe Biden was either not transparent about his physical health, and 57 percent believed the Democrats actively tried to hide information about Biden’s health during his presidency.

Trump’s age and fitness had also been questioned during the 2024 election cycle.

The new poll showed that 31 percent of Americans believe Trump’s health and age have severely limited his ability to fulfill his presidential duties, and 30 percent say it has had little effect on his ability to do the job. Meanwhile, 29 percent of respondents said the president’s health and age have had no effect at all on his ability to do his job, and 10 percent were unsure.