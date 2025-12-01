Trump underwent MRI scan for cardiovascular and abdomen checks, White House reveals
Donald Trump underwent an MRI scan for cardiovascular and abdomen checks, the White House has revealed.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that the tests, which were “standard” for an executive of Trump’s age (79), found the president “remains in excellent overall health.”
Calls for the release of the MRI results have swirled since Trump announced that he had undergone the “very standard” tests earlier this month. Asked over the weekend, the president said he did not know what part of the body the scan had been conducted on, but clarified that it “wasn’t on the brain.”
He also vowed to release the results of the tests.
At Monday’s White House briefing, Leavitt read directly from the doctor’s readout, stating that Trump’s cardiovascular imaging “was perfectly normal” with “no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels.”
“The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting,” she said. “Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.”
Leavitt added that, according to the doctor’s, the president’s abdominal imaging was “also perfectly normal” and that “all major organs appear very healthy and well perfused” with no acute or chronic concerns.
“In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age, and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health,” she said.
The press secretary also reiterated that the MRI had been done because “men in [Trump’s] age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.
