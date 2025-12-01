Trump underwent MRI scan for cardiovascular and abdomen checks, White House reveals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump underwent an MRI scan for cardiovascular and abdomen checks, the White House has revealed.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated that the tests, which were “standard” for an executive of Trump’s age (79), found the president “remains in excellent overall health.”

Calls for the release of the MRI results have swirled since Trump announced that he had undergone the “very standard” tests earlier this month. Asked over the weekend, the president said he did not know what part of the body the scan had been conducted on, but clarified that it “wasn’t on the brain.”

He also vowed to release the results of the tests.

At Monday’s White House briefing, Leavitt read directly from the doctor’s readout, stating that Trump’s cardiovascular imaging “was perfectly normal” with “no evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels.”

“The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting,” she said. “Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health.”

Leavitt added that, according to the doctor’s, the president’s abdominal imaging was “also perfectly normal” and that “all major organs appear very healthy and well perfused” with no acute or chronic concerns.

“In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age, and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health,” she said.

The press secretary also reiterated that the MRI had been done because “men in [Trump’s] age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health.

More follows ...