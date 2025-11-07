Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has once again been labelled “Dozy Don” by Governor of California Gavin Newsom, this time after the president appeared to doze off during an Oval Office meeting about how tackling obesity can improve sleep.

Trump, 79, was seen with his eyes closed at several moments during the televised event, where his government announced lower prices for weight loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients.

“People can sleep again, because they can breathe when they go to bed,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Meanwhile, the president was photographed leaning back into his chair with his eyes closed, prompting Newsom to post “Dozy Don is back!”

During the event, a man standing behind Trump stumbled and collapsed, after apparently fainting.

Newsom previously described the president as “Dozy Don”, after the commander-in-chief appeared to fall asleep last month during a widely criticized “Antifa roundtable”.

Newsom’s ribbing is a nod to Trump’s own nickname for “Sleepy Joe” Biden, who was 81 when he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, and 82 when he finished his term. Trump became the oldest president ever to be sworn in, at 78 years and 7 months old, and will also be 82 upon completing this term in office.

open image in gallery Trump, 79, was seen with his eyes closed at several moments during the televised event at which his government announced lower prices for weight loss drugs for Medicare and Medicaid recipients ( AP )

Trump, who famously claims to get by on very little sleep and has no qualms about contacting staff at all hours, has also been caught apparently dozing on several occasions.

As well as last month’s Antifa episode, the president has been seen resting his eyes during an energy and innovation event in July, during cross-examination of his former attorney, Michael Cohen, last year, and again when his “hush money” trial, involving Stormy Daniels, got underway a month earlier.

Colorado representative Lauren Boebert has even gone on record defending the president, suggesting he was praying, not sleeping, when he closed his eyes during his trial last year. “But if he is sleeping, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps,” she said, adding, “Maybe it’s an endearing moment of prayer, though.”

open image in gallery Then president Joe Biden appeared to fall asleep during a Trans-Africa Summit in Angola in 2024 ( US Pool )

Trump has previously been dismissive of his need for much sleep, telling supporters on the campaign trail, “You know, I’m not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently said none of the White House team “can keep up with him”. She added: “I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”

Last month, Trump underwent an MRI scan. “It was perfect”, he told reporters afterwards.