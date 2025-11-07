Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dr Oz says that the drug executive who collapsed in the Oval Office is doing “much better,” after the man fainted on live television last night.

The unnamed businessman was attending an official meeting at the White House, where Donald Trump told reporters that a deal had finally been reached between the government and the manufacturers of weight-loss drugs.

As the unnamed man’s knees buckled beneath him, Dr Oz raced to prevent the man from hitting his head on the ground.

Now, Dr. Mehmet Oz says that he has spoken with the businessman following his collapse.

“He is doing much better,” Dr Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, told Newsmax. “I actually just corresponded with him so he’s doing okay.”

open image in gallery A drug executive collapsed during Donald Trump’s statement to the press last night, in which he confirmed that his administration was partnering with the companies who produce weight-loss injections ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

After that, the former TV doctor shared some advice with viewers. He urged them to step in immediately if they thought someone was about to faint.

"One little tip: if you see someone whose knees are beginning to buckle and their eyes are going back, don't watch what happens,” he warned. “These folks will actually get hurt worse by the fall than by dealing with the underlying condition.

“So give the person a bear hug, even if you don't know them, guide them to the floor gently."

As the drug executive plunged towards the ground, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, could be seen bolting out of the view of the camera. Meanwhile, the president merely paused his speech and watched on as people around the room rushed to help the businessman.

Donald Trump later addressed the incident while speaking with reporters and insisted that the man was “fine.”

open image in gallery Dr Oz raced over to help the executive who collapsed ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"One of the representatives of the companies, of one of these companies, got a little bit lightheaded," he told the press. "We saw he went down, and he's fine. They just sent him out, and he's got doctors here. But he's fine."

Early reports suggested that the unnamed man was Gordon Findley, since David Ricks, the CEO of Eli Lilly, was heard asking, "Are you okay? Gordon, are you okay?" before the man collapsed. However, Novo Nordisk has confirmed that Findley was not present at the White House event.

"Please be aware that CEO Mike Doustdar and EVP, US Operations, Dave Moore were the only two Novo Nordisk representatives in the Oval Office,” the company said in a statement, according to Fox 5.

The president held the event to confirm that his administration had signed a deal with drug manufacturers to make weight-loss jabs more affordable.

Soon, drugs including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound will be available on TrumpRX, a government medical website expected to launch next year.

open image in gallery Trump watched on as others raced to help the man ( AP )

Oral medications are expected to cost $149 per month, while injectable GLP-1 medications will decrease to $245 per month for patients with diabetes who are on Medicare or Medicaid.

RFK Jr has celebrated the deal, claiming it will help to combat obesity, which he described as a “disease of poverty.”

“Obesity is a disease of poverty,” he said. “Overwhelming, and these drugs have only been available for people who have wealth.”

Now, with the new deal, Dr Oz says that he expects America to shed over “135 billion pounds.”

However, GLP-1 drugs are often not covered by private insurance since federal law mandates that insurance policies only apply when the medications are used to support patients with diabetes.