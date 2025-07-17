Moment Trump appears to fall asleep during energy and innovation event

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during an energy and innovation event on Tuesday (15 July).

The US president seemed to slip into a doze whilst sitting with big oil and technology bosses at the summit in Pittsburgh, as he sat slowly nodding forward with closed eyes for nearly 20 seconds.

At the gathering, Mr Trump announced $90bn in AI and energy investments for the state, which Republican Pennsylvania senator, Dave McCormick, said will boost local economies.

It comes as the Trump administration prepares further measures designed to expand artificial intelligence in the US.