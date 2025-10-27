Trump admits that he recently received an MRI scan at Walter Reed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has admitted to reporters that he underwent an MRI scan at Walter Reed during his visit to the medical center this month.

Although the purpose of the scan remains unknown, the president has been particularly vocal about his health and prospects in the afterlife during his second presidency.

Speaking on board Air Force One, Trump, 79, finally provided a reason for his second medical examination this year.

“I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect,” he bragged in yet another assertion of his perfect health.

“I gave you the full results,” he continued. “We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect.”

Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he had an MRI scan at Walter Reid earlier this month ( Getty Images )

Trump visited Walter Reid earlier this month, but previously told reporters to “ask the doctors” about why he went to the medical facility.

Now, the president’s ominous comments about his health have caused much speculation online, with Harry Sisson, a left-wing influencer, branding the comments as “very weird.”

“WOAH: Trump just accidentally let it slip that he got an MRI scan at Walter Reed recently,” Sisson wrote on X. “His team claimed his visit was for a regular physical but MRI scans are not done at a routine physical.

“They’re for diagnosing serious conditions. Very weird…”

Trump continued to brag about his health while on the presidential plane today, though, and claimed that doctors said that he has some “of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”

“I think they gave you a very conclusive – nobody has ever given you reports like I gave you,” he said. “And if I didn’t think it was going to be good, either, I would let you know negatively, I wouldn’t run.

“I’d do something. But the doctor said some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports they’ve ever seen.”

However, during his second presidency, Trump has repeatedly questioned his chances of getting into Heaven and regularly talks about going on to the afterlife.

Even he has conceded that he has has doubts about whether he will see the pearly gates.

“I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound,” he told reporters on Air Force One on October 13. Trump also said that he does not think “there’s anything going to get me in heaven.”

His health has been a point of controversy during his second administration too, with the president often being seen with heavy bruising on the back of his hand. Often, the mysterious marks are smudged and concealed with make-up.

Trump’s physician, Dr Sam Barbabella, said that the bruising was caused by the president shaking people’s hands throughout the day and from taking aspirin..

The president was also publicly diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a non-life-threatening condition which prevents blood flowing easily from the legs to the heart. The condition often causes patients to have suffer from swollen ankles.