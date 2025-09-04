Trump fundraiser asks for $15 donations so he can ‘try and get to Heaven’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has been sending campaign fundraising emails with the subject line: “I want to try and get to Heaven.”

The emails follow recent public remarks regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine, in which he said he was trying to “get to heaven,” comments which gained national attention.

Framing his political survival and legal battles as signs of divine purpose, the emails request supporters to donate $15 during a “24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ.”

They specifically mention past events, including his election victories, impeachment acquittals, and ongoing legal battles as part of a spiritual narrative, topped off with supposed divine intervention that allowed him to survive the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Last year, I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin. My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!” the email reads.

open image in gallery Black supporters pray with President Donald Trump at the conclusion of a meeting about the economic advances in the African American community under his administration, in February 2020. The president has been sending campaign fundraising emails with the subject line: “I want to try and get to Heaven.” ( Getty Images )

“But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The message continued: “I certainly wasn't supposed to survive an assassin's bullet, but by the grace of the almighty God, I did. SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can't do it alone.”

The initial fundraising email appears to have been sent on August 23, followed by additional emails every few days.

It's unclear what has prompted the president’s sudden fascination with heaven and the afterlife, but it fueled intense online speculation about his health over the weekend.

As conspiracy theorists examined recent comments and statements from the administration, along with days of no public appearances, speculation about Trump’s condition reached fever pitch online before he was compelled to post on Truth Social that he had: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

During an interview with Fox & Friends in August, a day after hosting European leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Trump suggested that helping to end the war could also benefit him.

The European leaders had gathered as Trump continued pushing for an agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty– I want to try to get to heaven if possible, I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole,” Trump joked.

“But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons,” he added.

open image in gallery Head of the White House Faith Office, Paula White, sings as she stands next to Trump during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden with other religious leaders ( Getty Images )

Since the start of his political career a decade ago, Trump has been embraced by the Christian right of the Republican Party. The president says he prays regularly and often invokes God in speeches.

Some of the most memorable images of his political career have been of religious figures laying hands on him at official events, both on the campaign trail and in the White House.

The ultimate blending of religion with his political campaign came in 2024 when the president pushed special Trump Bibles. Printed in China, the Bibles retailed for $59.99 each, or $1,000 if signed by the president.

The Bibles were inspired by singer Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” Trump’s campaign walk-on music. Each included the lyrics to the song as well as copies of the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights, and Pledge of Allegiance.

Critics have called the Trump Bible “blasphemous” or “heresy.”