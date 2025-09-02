Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Next article

Trump claps back after weekend of speculation about his health: ‘Never felt better in my life’

Trump was seen en route to his golf course in Virginia on Saturday

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 02 September 2025 06:44 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Leer en Español

President Donald Trump has responded to speculation about his health in a post on Truth Social.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE,” the president wrote on Sunday night, linking back to a Truth Social post from another user making disparaging comments about former president Joe Biden’s health. The user added that the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours.”

Unfounded rumors swirled on social media this week about the president’s health. Conspiracy theorists pointed to the fact that Trump hadn’t been seen publicly since his Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and had a clear weekend schedule.

Others also cited Vice President JD Vance’s interview on Wednesday with USA Today, in which he said he’s ready to assume the presidency if a “terrible tragedy” occurred. In that same interview, Vance also noted Trump is in “incredibly good health.”

Questions about the president’s health were among the top Google searches at noon on Saturday, while “Where is Donald Trump” was trending on X, Forbes reports. However, Trump was spotted again on Saturday en route to his Virginia golf course.

Trump put an end to the speculation about his health after he was photographed on the way to his Virginia golf course Saturday
Trump put an end to the speculation about his health after he was photographed on the way to his Virginia golf course Saturday (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
In the same Truth Social post, Trump also declared Washington, D.C., a “crime free zone.” Trump deployed the National Guard to the nation’s capital this month, claiming he did so in response to a “crime emergency.” Violent crime has been declining in D.C. since 2023.

Despite questions over his whereabouts, Trump has shared dozens of posts on Truth Social this weekend, including more declarations that D.C. is now safe and a call to end mail-in voting. He also posted a bizarre rant lashing out at a White House Rose Garden worker for damaging a piece of stone and shared surveillance footage of the incident.

Questions about Trump’s health mounted earlier this year as photos of his swollen ankles and bruised hands circulated online.

A bruise on Trump’s hand, pictured on August 25. The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency this summer
A bruise on Trump’s hand, pictured on August 25. The president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency this summer (REUTERS)

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed in July that Trump, 79, had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition is fairly common in older people, and occurs when veins in the legs struggle to carry blood to the heart.

Leavitt added that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. A blood count test and echocardiogram also came back normal, she said.

