Trump’s hand makeup has returned after questions about president’s health over swollen ankle sightings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump was seen Friday in Washington D.C., with makeup applied to his hand again after recent questions about the 79-year-old president’s health.

A large patch of what appeared to be foundation, in a lighter shade than his skin, was clearly visible during President Trump’s visit to an exhibit at the People’s House museum.

Later in the day, during a World Cup event in the Oval Office, Trump kept his left hand folded over his right as he made remarks, but the makeup was again visible when he stood up.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not address the makeup but referenced Trump’s frequent hand-shaking in a statement Saturday.

“President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” Leavitt told The Independent.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks at The People's House museum on Friday in Washington DC, where heavy makeup was visible on his hand ( AP )

This is not the first time that the president has used makeup on his hands. After a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on February 24, Leavitt responded to The Independent and other news outlets with the same statement provided Saturday.

The president’s hand makeup also appeared in late July when he met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, and at a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks at The People's House museum on Friday in Washington DC, where heavy makeup was visible on his hand ( AP )

Photos of Trump’s legs as he watched the FIFA Club World Cup last month raised concerns about his health on social media. The White House then announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Leavitt said the president’s condition was not causing him discomfort, but did not provide treatment details.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when leg vein valves fail, causing blood to pool and pressure to build, often leading to discomfort if untreated, according to the Cleveland Clinic. While it is common for people of Trump’s age, it commonly affects those who stand or sit for long periods, older adults, people who are overweight, or those with multiple pregnancies.

open image in gallery Trump's hand makeup was visible Friday in the Oval Office when he stood during his announcement that the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place at The Kennedy Center ( Getty Images )

After the president’s physical in April, White House physician, Captain Sean Barbabella, declared him in “excellent cognitive and physical health.”

He added that Trump’s hand bruises could be from the aspirin he takes to prevent cardiovascular disease.

A May poll, by The Economist/YouGov, found 45 percent of respondents believed Trump hasn’t been transparent about his health.

Last week, when Leavitt was asked again about Trump’s health, she said that his doctor could be made available for questions because there was “nothing to hide.” She added that no treatment plan or lifestyle changes, including for his swollen ankles, had been made.