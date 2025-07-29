Trump gives Starmer green light to recognise Palestinian state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has removed a key obstacle to Sir Keir Starmer officially recognising a Palestinian state as the prime minister prepares to discuss the issue at a crucial cabinet meeting this week.

The president, seen as one of Israel’s strongest supporters, signalled the United States would not object to such a move – giving Sir Keir the green light as pressure mounts on him politically to follow Emmanuel Macron, who last week announced France would do so.

In an apparent shift in US backing for Israel, the president also expressed his concern at images and reports of children starving in Gaza, as a ground blockade means only very limited aid is getting through.

And he joined calls for Benjamin Netanyahu to soften his tactics in Gaza, saying the Israeli PM “may have to do it a different way”.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer is greeted by Donald Trump at his Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire ( PA )

Mr Trump’s comments came after brief talks with Sir Keir at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, with Gaza at the top of the agenda for the prime minister, who is also putting the UK in the lead internationally on implementing a peace plan for the conflict.

In a readout of his meeting with the US president, Downing Street said the two reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire to pave the way for peace.

“The prime minister welcomed the president’s efforts to secure this, and shared the plans he is working on with other European leaders to bring about a lasting peace,” a No 10 spokesperson said.

Sir Keir is already committed to Palestinian statehood, which he has described as “an inalienable right”, but, unlike Mr Macron, he has resisted doing so immediately and has made clear that Hamas can have no role in any future government. While Sir Keir does not need US approval, coordinating foreign policy with the US has long been a key strategy.

Asked if the prime minister should bow to heavy pressure from Labour MPs to follow France’s lead, Mr Trump replied: “I’m not going to take a position, I don’t mind him [Starmer] taking a position. I’m looking for getting people fed right now.”

It was a very different tone to that of secretary of state Marco Rubio, who last week condemned Mr Macron’s move.

Both leaders appeared to be on the same page over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with Britain set to lead a new peace process with American support.

Asked if he agreed with Mr Netanyahu’s extraordinary claim on Monday that nobody is starving in Gaza, Trump said: “Based on television, I would say ‘not particularly’, because those children look pretty hungry to me.”

“There’s real starvation, you can’t fake that,” he added.

He was also critical of Israel’s military tactics in Gaza – calling the situation “a real mess” – but he said a sticking point was that Hamas will not release its final 20 Israeli hostages.

open image in gallery Starmer with French president Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s chancellor Friedrich Merz, during June’s Nato summit in The Hague ( PA )

Recognition of Palestine has moved up Sir Keir’s agenda in recent days, as Labour MPs demand more pressure on Israel. It is thought to be behind the prime minister’s decision to convene a full cabinet meeting during the summer holiday.

He is also facing a potential threat on his left flank from Jeremy Corbyn’s new party and its support from “Gaza independents” and more than 250 MPs from nine political parties signing a letter calling for recognition of a Palestinian state.

But some Labour MPs – including those within the influential Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) – suggest recognition would be premature and do little to help the peace process.

Symbolically, Britain’s role in creating the modern state of Israel through the Balfour Declaration of 1926 adds weight to any British recognition of a Palestinian state.

Sir Keir, who appears to be putting together a peace plan following talks over the weekend with Mr Macron and German chancellor Friedrich Merz, made a point of thanking President Trump over his efforts in the Middle East.

open image in gallery Netanyahu was criticised by Trump ( AP )

The prime minister told journalists: “It’s an absolute catastrophe [in Gaza]. Nobody wants to see that. And I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they’re seeing on their screen. So we’ve got to get to that ceasefire.

Turning to Mr Trump, he added: “Thank you, Mr President, for leading on that, and also to just get more and more aid in. And again, America has done a lot on this.”

The summit also saw the two leaders discuss continuing trade issues from US tariffs, including on steel and Scotch whisky.

Ukraine was also on the agenda, with Trump saying he is losing patience with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

He said: “We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever, you have bodies lying all over the street. And I say that’s not the way to do it. So we’ll see what happens with that. I’m very disappointed.”

Inevitably, there were plenty of awkward moments during the post-talks news conference, which lasted for an hour and 12 minutes. At one point, the prime minister sat listening while Mr Trump described London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan as “a nasty man” and gave him advice on tax cuts, energy policy, and how to beat Nigel Farage.

Sir Keir politely hit back on claims Britain is restricting free speech, and told Mr Trump that Sir Sadiq is his friend.

However, Mr Trump was clearly pleased that Sir Keir’s wife, Lady Victoria, had joined her husband on the visit to Turnberry, describing her as “the perfect wife”.

The two leaders later took Air Force One for the brief flight from Prestwick to Aberdeen for dinner at the president’s other Scottish golf resort, the Trump International Golf Links.