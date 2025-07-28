Trump’s hand makeup is back during Scotland trip as he deals with chronic venous insufficiency
Concerns about president’s health surfaced after photos showed him with swollen ankles and bruising on his right hand
President Donald Trump’s hand makeup is back as he meets with world leaders between games of golf on his trip to Scotland.
Photographs of the president’s meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday showed the back of his right hand apparently caked in concealer.
It was also evident on Monday, ahead of his meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and on Friday as he departed the White House on Marine One.
Trump, 79, has persistent bruising on his hand that has previously been attributed to the large number of handshakes he gives and receives in his role as president and an aspirin regimen, though that has done little to quell speculation on social media.
The bruising was acknowledged in a July 17 medical report that also diagnosed Trump with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a benign and common condition, prevalent in people over the age of 70.
The apparent need to cover the bruising with makeup has not been explained.
As the oldest president ever to be elected and take office, Trump’s health and mental acuity have been a concern since his inauguration in January, though the White House is adamant he “remains in excellent health.”
In February, during a visit to the White House by President Emmanuel Macron of France, a large bruise was noticed on the back of Trump’s right hand, sparking speculation about its cause.
More recently, the use of makeup was noticed in photos, and questions were also raised about what appeared to be swelling around his ankles during his attendance at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.
Shortly after, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt released a letter from the White House physician confirming that a doctor had seen the president for a “comprehensive examination,” the conclusion of which was the diagnosis of CVI — a condition in which veins struggle to manage blood flow, making it hard for blood to return to the heart.
The report by Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, also noted: “Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”
He added: “This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy.”
