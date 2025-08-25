Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump insists he is not a dictator - but claims that many people think the US could use one

Trump criticized Democratic-led cities of being ungrateful for his administration deploying federal law enforcement to help curtail crime

Ariana Baio
in New York
Monday 25 August 2025 16:59 BST
Comments
President Donald Trump claimed that ‘some people’ would like the US to be run by a dictator, but that he is not one
President Donald Trump claimed that ‘some people’ would like the US to be run by a dictator, but that he is not one (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump brushed off criticism that he is acting like a “dictator” by putting federal law enforcement in U.S. cities to control crime – but insisted that some people think the country could use one.

Shortly before signing executive orders that intend to get rid of cashless bail and criminalize flag burning on Monday, the president told reporters that Democratic-led cities are ungrateful for his administration intervening in controlling crime.

“As you all know, Chicago is a killing field right now,” Trump said, referencing his comments from last week in which he indicated he would send National Guard troops into Chicago next.

“And they don’t acknowledge it. They say, ‘we don’t need him, freedom, freedom, he’s a dictator, he’s a dictator,’” the president said, mocking Democratic leadership’s criticisms of him.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we would like a dictator.’ I don’t like a dictator; I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense, and I’m a smart person,” Trump added.

President Donald Trump claimed that ‘some people’ would like the US to be run by a dictator, but that he is not one
President Donald Trump claimed that ‘some people’ would like the US to be run by a dictator, but that he is not one (REUTERS)
The president has promised to crack down on crime in the country, in part, by deploying federal law enforcement into cities to make sweeping arrests. Trump’s first target was Washington, D.C., which he claimed had been overrun by crime – although state and federal statistics indicate violent crime in the nation’s capital has been declining.

The presence of 800 National Guard members, some armed, has sparked protests and a decline in recreational activities such as restaurant reservations.

More follows…

