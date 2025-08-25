Trump insists he is not a dictator - but claims that many people think the US could use one
Trump criticized Democratic-led cities of being ungrateful for his administration deploying federal law enforcement to help curtail crime
President Donald Trump brushed off criticism that he is acting like a “dictator” by putting federal law enforcement in U.S. cities to control crime – but insisted that some people think the country could use one.
Shortly before signing executive orders that intend to get rid of cashless bail and criminalize flag burning on Monday, the president told reporters that Democratic-led cities are ungrateful for his administration intervening in controlling crime.
“As you all know, Chicago is a killing field right now,” Trump said, referencing his comments from last week in which he indicated he would send National Guard troops into Chicago next.
“And they don’t acknowledge it. They say, ‘we don’t need him, freedom, freedom, he’s a dictator, he’s a dictator,’” the president said, mocking Democratic leadership’s criticisms of him.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we would like a dictator.’ I don’t like a dictator; I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with great common sense, and I’m a smart person,” Trump added.
The president has promised to crack down on crime in the country, in part, by deploying federal law enforcement into cities to make sweeping arrests. Trump’s first target was Washington, D.C., which he claimed had been overrun by crime – although state and federal statistics indicate violent crime in the nation’s capital has been declining.
The presence of 800 National Guard members, some armed, has sparked protests and a decline in recreational activities such as restaurant reservations.
More follows…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments