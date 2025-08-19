Justice Department investigating DC police over Trump allegations of ‘fake’ crime data

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating whether Washington, D.C. officials manipulated crime data after Donald Trump accused the capital city of creating “fake crime numbers” to undermine his federal takeover.

On his Truth Social account on Monday, Trump accused D.C. officials of manipulating data to create a “false illusion of safety” while his critics accuse the White House of exaggerating reports of violent crime to justify an unprecedented mandate.

“This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing!” Trump wrote.

Last week, the president declared what he called a “crime emergency” to justify his administration taking control of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department while deploying National Guard troops and federal law enforcement agents into the city’s streets, claiming that the White House must “rescue” the city from “crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

He claimed the city is overrun with “bloodthirsty criminals, roving mobs of wild youth, drugged-out maniacs and homeless people,” though reports of violent crime in the city have plummeted alongside national downward trends of violent crime rates.

Federal prosecutors are investigating DC officials following Trump’s allegations that police manipulated crime data to undermine his federal takeover ( AP )

The capital city “was the most unsafe ‘city’ in the United States, and perhaps the World,” he wrote on Monday. “Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour!”

The White House has pointed to a previous investigation into D.C. police commander Michael Pulliam, who was suspended earlier this year facing allegations that he made “questionable” changes to crime data, according to a report from NBC4 Washington last month.

A federal investigation is expected to go further than the local probe into Pulliam’s time in office.

The Independent has requested comment from MPD.

Despite the administration’s claims that crime is “out of control” in D.C., data has shown the opposite: 2024 saw the lowest violent crime rates in the capital in more than 30 years, while reports of violent crime within the first seven months of 2025 have plunged 27 percent from last year.

Those rates mirror national downward trends, according to FBI crime data released during Trump’s administration.

Homicides in D.C. are down 11 percent, according to city data. The city’s homicide rate in 2024 was roughly 25 per 100,000 residents — nearly twice the rate in 2012, when it was nearly 14 per 100,000 residents.

This is a developing story