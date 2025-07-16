MTG links Trump’s crypto bill to the Biblical end of time as she quotes Book of Revelation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene invoked the Bible on Wednesday to declare her opposition to a landmark cryptocurrency bill, equating the legislation’s potential impact to the Biblical end of times.

Referring to a passage of the book of Revelation, Greene insinuated that if the bill, called the GENIUS Act, did not explicitly ban digital currency from being issued by a central bank, it could lead to the demise of the world.

“I will not vote for this,” Greene wrote on X. “The only way to guarantee a ban on a central bank digital currency is through law.”

The Georgia lawmaker then went on to cite Revelation 13:16-17, which claims each person, regardless of wealth or status, must have the “mark of the beast” – a metaphor for evil and often associated with “666” – in order to participate in buying or selling. It is part of the Biblical story of Armageddon.

The GENIUS bill, which stands for Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, seeks to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins – a form of cryptocurrency that is considered less volatile than typical cryptocurrency.

If passed, it would be the first major piece of legislation to create regulations around stablecoin, which have become popular digital currencies. Stablecoins function like digital tokens and are pegged to more stable assets such as the U.S. dollar.

Marjorie Taylor Greene asserted that a US bill seeking to regulate stablecoin could lead to the Biblical end of times ( REUTERS )

Supporters of the bill, which includes President Donald Trump, believe it could expand the use of stablecoin by providing a framework to protect consumers. But opponents believe it’s not strict enough and leaves too much room for risk.

But Greene believes the act should include a provision explicitly banning central bank digital currency. Some lawmakers and crypto advocates have raised concerns that if digital currencies were to become more integrated in the U.S. financial system that authorities, such as the Federal Reserve, could create a centralized bank to control or monitor cryptocurrency.

One of the aspects of crypto that attracts people is its decentralized nature.

The House is already voting on another piece of legislation, called the Anti-Central Bank Digital Currency Surveillance State Act, that addresses those concerns.

Greene often shares her perspective on the intersection between her religious beliefs and her political endeavors.

On X, shortly before sharing her view on the GENIUS Act, Greene said her “blind loyalty and faith” was “only in God and Jesus Christ.”

It’s widely agreed upon that lawmakers are, above all, loyal to the Constitution, which is what they pledge when they take the oath of office.