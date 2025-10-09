Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday, but the White House says his visit is just a "routine yearly check-up."

Trump, the oldest man to be inaugurated as U.S. president at age 78, previously went to the hospital in January to receive cognitive and cardiology testing.

“On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday. “While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up. He will then return to the White House.”

But Trump's doctor, Dr Sean Barbabella, said the president went for his annual physical exam at Walter Reed on April 11.

The scheduled visit Friday may involve a pre-travel medical check-up, as Trump said he’s considering taking a trip to Egypt amid the Israeli and Hamas negotiations, according to the White House. It's unclear if he is still planning on traveling after the two sides reached an agreement on Wednesday.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for an annual check up, according to the White House ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images )

He may also be following up on a recent diagnosis; since his last appointment in April, Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition is fairly common in older adults and can cause swelling in the legs.

Trump's also been sporting a bruised hand in some recent photos. Speculation about what may be wrong with the president circulated on social media, but Barbabella chalked the bruising up to the huge number of handshakes he gives and Trump’s use of aspirin for his cardiovascular health.

In his April report, the doctor said Trump was otherwise fine and capable of fulfilling his role as the president.

“President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” the doctor said at the time.

open image in gallery Bruising on President Donald Trump’s right hand fueled speculation that he was ill in early September. Trump’s doctor attributed the bruising to irritation caused by numerous hand shakes and his use of aspirin for his cardiovascular health ( Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images )

The president reportedly scored a 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, according to the White House's April report.

”Overall, I felt I was in very good shape,” Trump said after his appointment. “A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul.”

Those weren't the only rumors which have been circulating about Trump's health this year.

Earlier in the summer social media commenters were speculating that Trump was dead after a few days passed without him making a public appearance. Before long, photos of Trump golfing at one of his resorts surfaced after which Trump himself put the speculation to bed.

“NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.