Wes Streeting hits out at Donald Trump over ‘Quiet piggy’ remark

Wes Streeting hits out at Trump over 'piggy' comments
  • Wes Streeting condemned Donald Trump's "piggy" jibe directed at a female journalist.
  • The incident occurred when a Bloomberg reporter asked Trump about the Epstein files, prompting him to snap, "Quiet! Quiet, piggy."
  • Speaking on ITV's This Morning, the health secretary stated, "It's not right... I wouldn't want my sisters being spoken to like that."
  • Streeting expressed surprise that any leading UK politician would address a woman in the press lobby in such a manner.
  • The remarks were made by Trump while jabbing his finger at the reporter.
