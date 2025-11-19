Donald Trump’s ‘piggy’ jibe slammed by Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting has condemned Donald Trump's "piggy" jibe towards a female journalist who asked the US president a question about the Epstein files.

After a Bloomberg reporter tried to follow up on her question, Mr Trump snapped, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy,” in a sing-song voice, while jabbing his finger.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning on Wednesday (19 November), the health secretary remarked: "It's not right... I wouldn't want my sisters being spoken to like that", admitting he'd be "surprised" if any leading UK politician "ever spoke to a woman in our press lobby like that".