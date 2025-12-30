Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump keeps reposting messages from ‘parody’ account impersonating staffer

Trump caught on hot mic complaining about Nobel Peace Prize
  • Donald Trump reposted multiple messages from an online account impersonating his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, on Christmas Day via his Truth Social account.
  • The account is clearly labelled as a 'parody' and its X location feature indicates it is based in Taiwan, despite purporting to report White House news.
  • Analysis revealed the fake account had previously shared white supremacist and extremist views, including messages like 'It is ok to be white' and racist content about Barack Obama.
  • One specific post shared by Trump from this parody account called for the deportation of all Somalis from the United States.
  • The X location feature also exposed that numerous other MAGA-branded accounts, with large followings, are situated outside the US in countries such as Russia, Pakistan, and Nigeria.
