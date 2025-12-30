Trump keeps reposting messages from a fake Karoline Leavitt account

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has reposted multiple messages from an online account that is clearly a fake version of his press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The president shared content from the account, which is clearly labelled as a “parody,” as part of a flurry of posts from his Truth Social account on Christmas Day.

During the posting frenzy, Trump brought all his big-hitters including complaints about the Democrats, immigrants, the media and the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

In its bio, the fake Leavitt account clearly states that it is “a parody account reporting White House news daily” and has “no affiliation with @PressSec or @karolineleavitt.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has reposted multiple messages from an online account that is clearly a fake version of his press secretary Karoline Leavitt ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to a new location feature on X, the account is based in Taiwan. A report by Meidas Touch also revealed that the account had previously offered MAGA supporters tips to win visits to the White House as well as asking followers to rate her “backside.”

Other posts analyzed by the outlet voiced white supremacist and extremist views, including messages that read: “It is ok to be white,” “White Pride Month,” as well as content depicting Barack Obama with racist language.

Despite this, Trump shared a post from the account on Christmas Day, which called for the deportation of all Somalis from the United States.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment about Trump’s reposting of the parody account.

open image in gallery Trump shared a post from the account on Christmas Day, which called for the deportation of all Somalis from the United States ( @realDonaldTrump )

The X location feature that revealed the Leavitt impersonator is based in Taiwan also showed that dozens of other MAGA-branded accounts are based outside of the U.S. Eagle-eyed users spotted that several right-wing influencer accounts purporting to be American are actually shown to be situated in places like Russia, Pakistan and Nigeria.

One account with the handle “MAGA Nation,” which has nearly 400,000 followers, is reportedly located in Eastern Europe. Another, with the username “UltraMAGA Trump 2028” was shown to be based in Nigeria. That account has since been suspended.

“Seeing all of these MAGA accounts get exposed as foreign actors trying to destroy the United States is a complete vindication of Democrats, like myself and many on here, who have been warning about this,” wrote Democratic influencer Harry Sisson.

“This is total Armageddon for the online right. It’s looking like half of their large accounts were foreigners posing as Americans all along,” added left-wing influencer Micah Erfan.