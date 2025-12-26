Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has shared a bizarre Christmas day social media post about Jeffrey Epstein, saying that he dropped ties with the late sex offender “long before it became fashionable,” and that the controversy surrounding the release of the so-called Epstein files is a “Radical Left Witch Hunt.”

The Trump administration has been facing ongoing scrutiny, mainly from Democrats but also some Republicans, for its handling of government files related to Epstein as the public pushes for more transparency about the disgraced financiers’ life and crimes.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein...only to ‘drop him like a dog’ when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday evening.

The president was friends with Epstein decades ago, calling him a “terrific guy” in a 2002 New York magazine profile. In the midst of the Epstein controversy, The Wall Street Journal reported on a lewd birthday card Trump supposedly gave Epstein in 2003, but the president has denied that he authored such a letter.

But Trump has said their relationship ended before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution. The White House has said Trump did “nothing wrong” and that the president kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach for being a “creep.”

Trump suggested in Wednesday’s Truth Social post that these people who thought Epstein was “the greatest guy on earth” were all Democrats.

“When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt...and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do...Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!” Trump wrote.

When the Justice Department started to release its trove of Epstein documents last Friday — thanks to Congress pushing through legislation to force the Trump administration to reveal all the information it had on the convicted sex offender — photos of former Democratic President Bill Clinton emerged.

In one photo, Clinton and Epstein were smiling as they stood next to each other wearing silky shirts. In another, Clinton was swimming in a pool with Epstein’s longtime associate and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

This is a developing story...