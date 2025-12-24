Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Justice announced that “over a million more” documents “potentially” tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case have been uncovered, and it may take weeks to release them all.

In a social media post on Christmas Eve, the department said it was informed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the FBI “that they have uncovered over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.”

“We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible,” the statement said.

“Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks,” the department continued, and added it would “continue to fully comply with federal law and President Trump’s direction to release the files.”

The latest update from the department comes as the Trump administration faces more backlash over only partially releasing the files by the December 19 deadline.

So far, approximately 750,000 documents in the late convicted sex offender’s case have been reviewed and released by a team of 200 people, a Trump administration official told Axios, which reports a “palpable sense of exasperation” over the crisis behind closed doors.

Before the department shared the update on December 24, there were still an estimated 700,000 files in the Epstein case that needed to be reviewed and released, the outlet reported.

Justice Department leadership reportedly sent out an “emergency request” email asking career prosecutors in Florida to volunteer over the Christmas period to assist in redacting the files, according to CNN.

“We need AUSAs to do remote document review and redactions related to the Epstein files,” the message from a supervising prosecutor in the Southern District of Florida’s U.S. Attorney’s Office reportedly said.

“I am aware that the timing could not be worse,” the email sent two days before Christmas Day said. “For some the holidays are about to begin, but I know that for others the holidays are coming to an end.”