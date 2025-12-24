MAGAworld influencers go silent after latest Epstein files dump mentions Trump numerous times
President’s name was mentioned in some documents part of Tuesday’s release but did not implicate him in any crimes
Well-known MAGA influencers who once championed the release of the files associated with the government’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein remained unusually quiet about the latest release of documents that included multiple mentions of President Donald Trump.
Laura Loomer, a staunch Trump ally, called out former President Bill Clinton for being photographed alongside Epstein in the December 19 file release, but didn’t mention Trump’s name in Tuesday’s release, some of which included the president.
Rogan O’Handley, known as “DC Draino” on X, also posted about Clinton appearing in the Epstein files on December 19 but made no mention of the materials released Tuesday.
Tuesday’s release featured an email that said Trump had flown on Epstein’s plane in the 1990s as well as an unverified FBI tip about Trump and Epstein.
Trump was friends with Epstein before the two had a falling out in the early 2000s, but the president has denied knowing about Epstein’s alleged crimes. The materials released Tuesday do not accuse Trump of wrongdoing related to Epstein.
Being photographed with Epstein or mentioned in the files does not implicate someone in Epstein’s crimes, nor does it mean the individual knew about them. Neither Clinton nor Trump has been formally accused of wrongdoing; both also deny any knowledge or involvement with Epstein’s crimes.
For several months, many MAGA-affiliated influencers have pushed for the Justice Department to release the materials in the Epstein files and criticized officials when they backpedaled.
But now, many of the conservative influencers have seemingly adopted a different strategy when deciding what information to share with their audience.
On December 19, Benny Johnson asserted the photos of Clinton with Epstein made it seem like the two were “best friends,” but made little mention of the files released Tuesday – other than reposting a Polymarket graphic speculating about which celebrities could be mentioned in the Epstein files.
Other MAGA influencers appeared to downplay the validity of some of the Epstein files' content after the Justice Department stated some “documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump.”
Alex Lorusso, known as “Alx,” also posted about Clinton appearing in the Epstein files but made no mention of Trump appearing in them as well. While Lorusso did mention a photo of a falsified passport, he also reminded his audience that some viral content was a “hoax.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks