Laura Loomer rips AG Pam Bondi over Epstein files: ‘She was always lying’

MAGA influencer Laura Loomer tore into Attorney General Pam Bondi over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and claimed she was “always lying” about their release.

Loomer, one of Bondi’s fiercest critics, posted a scathing message on X following the Department of Justice and FBI’s new memo, released late Sunday, that said an investigation found that the convicted pedophile did not have a “client list” to blackmail individuals.

Loomer has repeatedly called for Bondi to resign over her handling of the files, and did so again Monday.

“Blondi lied,” Loomer posted on X shortly after news of the memo broke. “She was always lying.”

The conspiracy theorist, who generally aligns with the hardcore “America First” wing of President Donald Trump’s coalition, also speculated about the timing of the memo’s release.

“Who releases a statement about the Epstein files on the Sunday night of 4th of July weekend?” she asked her followers. “Someone who doesn’t want you paying attention.”

open image in gallery Laura Loomer railed against Attorney General Pam Bondi in a string of posts on X after the FBI/DOJ memo on Jeffrey Epstein was released. Loomer claimed Bondi was ‘always lying’ about the files. ( Getty Images )

Loomer also addressed previous accusations that she was “jealous” about being snubbed by Bondi for the event where “Phase 1” Epstein binders were handed out to MAGA influencers.

Bondi was mocked after she invited right-wing influencers to the White House in February, where they were given binders that contained no new bombshells about the case. The binders contained information that had been circulating in the public domain for years.

“People said I was “jealous” I wasn’t invited to the Binder Gate scandal,” Loomer said. “Now everyone else is calling for her to resign. The only people who are jealous are the people who cannot keep up with me and my insight.”

The Independent has contacted the Department of Justice for comment.

Sunday night’s two-page DOJ/FBI memo also confirmed that Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019. “No further disclosure is appropriate or warranted,” the memo read, adding that no more Epstein-related investigations will be launched into third parties.

open image in gallery Pam Bondi, pictured with FBI director Kash Patel, has come under intense scrutiny from the right over the release of the Epstein files. ( Getty Images )

Former “first buddy” Elon Musk, who took the feud with Trump to new heights last month when he accused him of being “in the Epstein files, shared in Loomer’s outrage.

“This is the final straw,” Musk posted in response to a user on X who said the administration’s pledges to release the Epstein files were “a farce.”

Musk posted a series of memes mocking the Trump administration over its handling of the Epstein case.

Other leading voices from the MAGA movement also shared their disbelief - and vowed the Epstein case wasn’t over.

“As trusted voices like @FBIDDBongino, @FBIDirectorKash, and @AGPamBondi align with the official story, many are asking: Who’s still willing to demand real answers?” Lindell TV, the outlet of Trump’s ally Mike Lindell, fumed on X. “The DOJ says the case is closed. But for millions of Americans, it’s anything but.”

Loomer was at the center of a MAGA civil war when she accused Tucker Carlson of being bankrolled by Qatar after he went against the president’s decision to launch U.S. strikes on Iran last month.