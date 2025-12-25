Jimmy Kimmel launches attack on Trump in Christmas message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel launched an attack on President Donald Trump on British television, months after the comedian’s late-night show was taken off air.

In Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message, the 58-year-old warned that “fascism” and “tyranny” are “booming” in the United States under the Trump administration, and apologised to the British public.

“I can tell you that, from a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year,” he said.

“Tyranny is booming over here. You may have read in your colourful newspapers, my country’s president would like to shut me up because I don’t adore him in the way he likes to be adored.”

Kimmel’s show Jimmy Kimmel Live! was “indefinitely” suspended on 17 September after on-air comments about the killing of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk. It had been running for over 20 years, first airing in 2003.

The move to pull the programme sparked widespread backlash, protests and public debate about free speech, leading to it being reinstated days later.

open image in gallery Kimmel appeared on Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message, where a media personality provides an alternative message to the Kings’s official address ( Channel 4 )

“All of a sudden we were off the air,” he explained, describing the saga. “Millions and millions of people stood up and said: ‘No, this is not acceptable.’”

He said: “We won.... and now I’m back on the air every night giving the most powerful politician on earth a right and richly deserved b******ing,” said Kimmel.

Mr Trump has previously said the show was pulled due to poor ratings, adding that the presenter was “fired for lack of talent”. He reinforced the message by reiterating Kimmel had “ZERO talent” and the suspension of his show as “great news for America”.

In his Christmas address, Kimmel likened Trump’s style of government leadership to Russia and North Korea for “silencing its critics”.

“The reason I’m telling you this story is because maybe you’re thinking: ‘Oh a government silencing its critics is something that happens in places like Russia, or North Korea, or LA, not the UK’,” he explained.

“Well, that’s what we thought and now we’ve got King Donny the Eighth calling for executions. It happens fast.”

open image in gallery Mr Trump has previously called Kimmel a man of ‘ZERO talent’ ( Getty Images )

He expressed concern for his country and issued an apology to Brits affected by the political climate across the pond. On Christmas Eve, the Trump administration banned two British free speech campaigners from the US, calling them “radical activists”.

“Here in the United States right now we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy,” Kimmel continued.

“From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess.

“And we know this is also affecting you, and I just wanted to say sorry. And we want you to know or, at least I want you to know, that we’re not all like him. We’re not all like that.”