Jimmy Kimmel to deliver Channel 4’s 2025 Alternative Christmas Message

US chat show host Jimmy Kimmel, who found himself in a battle over speech, will be delivering Channel 4’s 2025 Alternative Christmas Message.

The late-night presenter is set to focus his speech on what a “great year” it has been from “a fascism perspective”.

It comes after he was taken off the air and suspended indefinitely in September following comments he made on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, an ally of US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump later suggested that if any TV networks only give him bad press "maybe their licence should be taken away".

The suspension was met with criticism from the public, some of Hollywood's biggest stars and political figures towards the US administration for infringing on their freedom of speech and free press, leading to Kimmel's return five days later.

Jimmy Kimmel, US chat show host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be delivering the alternative to the King’s annual televised Christmas message ( Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

In his speech the comedian will begin by saying: "From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year."

Kimmel will continue by reflecting on the events of the past year, sharing his own personal experiences and insights after being at the centre of one of the stories that shocked the US and its foundational democratic values.

The show, which offers an alternative to the King’s annual televised Christmas message, was first aired in 1993 and aims to bring viewers a message about that year's events.

Kimmel's address follows on from previous messages delivered by a wide range of presenters, including comedian Chris McCausland who addressed ableism last year after becoming the first blind person to win Strictly Come Dancing.

Other guests include former president of Iran Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, actor and TV presenter Sir Stephen Fry, whistleblower Edward Snowden, former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, and actor Danny Dyer.

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "Donald Trump's return to the White House and wide-ranging impact on the world has been the story of 2025 and it would be hard to think of a better person to address it than Jimmy Kimmel, who has found himself on the front line of America's battle over free speech."

The Alternative Christmas Message will air on Channel 4 at 5.45pm on Christmas Day.