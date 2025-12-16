Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing monologue about Donald Trump’s “vile” claim that the deaths of director Robert Reiner and his wife were caused by Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The late-night show host branded the president as “hateful” after Trump made the widely-condemned post on Truth Social.

“Just when you think he can’t go any lower, he somehow finds a way to do that,” Kimmel said Monday night. “It’s so hateful and vile. When I first saw it, I thought it was fake.

“My wife showed it to me this morning. I was like, well, even for him that seemed like too much, but nothing is ever too much for him.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump after the president claimed that 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' led to the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife ( Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

“Maybe the craziest part, then he goes about his day celebrating Christmas of all things,” Kimmel continued. “This is how he behaves at Christmas time.”

Despite backlash to the comments, and the arrest of the Reiner’s son Nick, Trump doubled down on his remarks later the same day.

“So, a few hours later, a White House reporter gave Trump another shot to act like a human being,” Kimmel said, before playing a clip of the president branding Reiner as “deranged” once again.

“That corroded brain is in charge of our lives. If you voted for that, it’s okay to reconsider,” Kimmel said, to applause from the audience. “It’s perfectly fine.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump is facing widespread condemnation for his comments about Reiner ( Fox News )

“And I have to say, I know from my personal interactions with Rob Reiner that he would want us to keep pointing out the loathsome atrocities that continue to ooze out of this sick and irresponsible man’s mouth, and so we’re gonna do that over and over again until the rest of us wake up.”

Later in his speech, Kimmel also shredded Trump’s suggestion that 28,000 people die from snake bites every year in Peru, during the president’s rambling, six-minute tirade about reptiles.

The late-night show said that the actual number of people who die from snake bites each year in Peru stands at just ten.

Kimmel and Trump have been locked in a long-running feud, with Jimmy Kimmel Live! abruptly pulled by ABC in September before being reinstated.

The show was suspended after its host claimed that Republicans were trying to use the death of Charlie Kirk to score “political points” and mocked Trump’s public comments surrounding the assassination.

“He's at the fourth stage of grief: construction,” Kimmel had quipped, referring to a video in which Trump appeared to mourn Kirk before descending into a rant about his ballroom.

Kimmel’s show later returned to the air and the late-night show host has now extended his contract to host Jimmy Kimmel Live!